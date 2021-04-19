BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a man suspected of a hate crime after he threatened to hurt two people who appeared to be Chinese, according to authorities.

In a press release, Berkeley police said on the evening of April 8th, a man reported that at around 9 p.m., in the area of Shattuck Avenue near Addison Street, he and a friend were approached by a suspect.

The man told the suspect to stay away as he got closer and continued walking, police said. The suspect began following the man and his friend, exclaiming that they were of Chinese descent and threatening to hurt them. The man and his friend entered a nearby business for safety and the suspect eventually walked away.

Police said that based on the suspect description, officers were able to quickly identify the man because he had recently been arrested in the area of Addison Street and Shattuck Avenue for throwing a glass bottle at a passing vehicle.

Based on what they had learned, the officers arrested the suspect — a 29-year-old man with no address — on suspicion of willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics.

“The Berkeley Police Department recognizes and places a high priority on the rights of all individuals guaranteed under state and federal law,” the statement released by police read. “The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated in the City of Berkeley.”