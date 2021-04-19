SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — A 59-year-old San Francisco man died Saturday night after a car rear-ended his motorcycle on State Route 1 in Santa Cruz County, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the highway south of Waddell Creek, the California Highway Patrol said.
A 59-year-old Los Gatos woman driving a Subaru Impreza, headed southbound, didn’t see a Harley-Davidson motorcycle ahead of her and ran into it, the CHP said.
The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. His name has not been released.
The collision is under investigation. Alcohol or drugs did not appear to have factored in the crash, the CHP said.
