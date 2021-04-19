SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A member of the San Jose City Council is calling for a sharp rise in illegal dumping fines to respond to a growing problem throughout the city.

Councilmember Sergio Jimenez is expected to introduce a proposal that would scrap the tiered fines for illegal dumping for an across-the-board fine of $10,000 per offense. Currently, a first offense comes with a $2,500 fine, with a $10,000 fine only being levied for a third offense.

“When it comes to illegal dumping, there should not be a three strikes approach, as it sends the wrong message to those seeking to harm our communities,” Jimenez said in a statement.

“Our residents work hard to maintain our neighborhoods, and for that reason our city owes it to them to give them the support they need to protect our communities from illegal dumping,” the councilmember went on to say.

Jimenez collaborated with planning commissioner Rolando Bonilla on the proposal following walking tours of East San Jose and other parts of the city where dumping has become an issue.

“Although we are in a pandemic, we will not allow anyone to turn our communities into dumping yards,” Bonilla said. “It is clear to me that the City of San Jose must take a no-nonsense approach against those who seek to disrespect our communities with this behavior.”

Over the past year, crews and local residents have cleaned up massive dumping sites, including in South San Jose and an area underneath Interstate 280, which became infested with rats.

“Frankly as a resident, I am sick of it. People shouldn’t live here with rats running wild,” Julie Riera Matsushima, a neighbor of the I-280 dumping site, told KPIX 5 last September.

In the last three months of 2020, the city dedicated $3 million towards cleaning up illegally dumped trash.

The proposal will first be introduced in a committee meeting on April 28.