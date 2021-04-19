SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested four children – two 14-year-olds, a 12-year-old, and an 11-year-old – in a series of armed robberies and carjackings in San Leandro and Oakland.

San Leandro police said Monday that investigators first began probing an attempted robbery on April 9 at a Chase Bank at 1320 Fairmont Dr. at about 12:30 p.m. The victim told police he was approached by three juveniles who pointed a gun at him demanding his money.

The suspects fled in a small white SUV without taking any money after the victim falsely told them he was an off-duty officer, police said.

About six hours later, police said another victim had just arrived home on the 300 block of Pershing Drive when he was approached by two juveniles who tried to carjack him using a gun. However, the victim was able to grab the juvenile holding the gun and body-slam him to the asphalt, disarming him of the weapon, police said.

Both suspects then fled in a small white SUV, and surveillance video from both cases showed it was the same getaway car, a white Kia Niro.

On Tuesday, Oakland police arrested three juveniles inside a white Kia SUV who were allegedly in an armed robbery. All three were arrested and then released to their guardians, police said.

On Friday, San Leandro police responded to a carjacking in the 200 block of Begier Avenue, eventually catching the suspects in Oakland. The suspects were four juveniles, an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, and two 14-year olds.

Two of the suspects were the same suspects from the Chase Bank and Pershing Drive carjacking, San Leandro police said.

“Although we do not encourage individuals to resist an armed encounter, we are thankful that in both cases, the victim’s acted quickly to prevent them from being injured and having the belongings stolen,” said San Leandro Police Lt. Ali Khan, in a prepared statement.

The cases were referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution.