ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A man died in police custody Monday morning, prompting investigations, according to Alameda police.
Officers responded Monday morning at 10:45 a.m. to reports of a man who appeared intoxicated and a suspected theft.
According to police, when officers found the suspect in the 800 block of Oak Street and attempted to detain him an altercation ensued. Officers said there was a struggle to get the man to put his arms behind his back and the man suffered a medical emergency.
Police said officers immediately began to administer lifesaving measures. The Alameda Fire Department transported the man to a local area hospital, where he later died.
Authorities have identified the man as 26-year-old Mario Arenales Gonzales of Oakland. The cause of his death is unknown.
So far, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and the Alameda Police Department has requested that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office conduct its own independent investigation.