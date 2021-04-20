SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sports franchises around the Bay Area reacted to the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Tuesday afternoon with social media posts.

The jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. During an arrest on May 25, 2020, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was face down in the street, handcuffed and calling out “I can’t breathe.”

The killing, which was captured on bystander cellphone video, sparked an uproar over the repeated police killings of African Americans and set off protests across the country and around the world.

The Golden State Warriors posted on Twitter that the team was “encouraged” by the jury’s verdict, but noted that it was “only the beginning” of a movement towards racial justice in America.

While the often outspoken head coach of the Warriors Steve Kerr did not remark on the verdict, the team’s leader and star guard Stephen Curry retweeted posts by activist Maya Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Let’s be clear: A just verdict is not the same as justice. — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) April 20, 2021

This verdict is justice served—but it is not justice for George Floyd. True justice would be a country where George Floyd would still be alive today. True justice demands action—it demands change & that we do everything we can to stop this from happening again & again & again. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 20, 2021

Andrew Wiggins posted the simple message “Justice” with praying hands emoji.

Both Bay Area Major League Baseball teams posted on their respective Twitter accounts about the verdict, offering condolences to the family of George Floyd.

The San Francisco 49ers called the verdict “a step towards justice,” but noted “we still have a long way to go in the equitable treatment of communities of color.”

The San Jose Sharks expressed similar sentiments in the team’s Twitter post.