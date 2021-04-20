LOS GATOS (CBS SF / CNN) — Netflix had a huge first quarter last year thanks to the pandemic keeping people inside. Now with vaccinations ramping up, Netflix kicked off 2021 with a big subscriber miss.
The streaming service headquartered in Los Gatos reported Tuesday it now has 208 million subscribers globally, after adding 4 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, but missing its own expectations of 210 million.
Netflix's first quarter profit in 2021 was $1.7 billion, up from $709 million in the year-earlier quarter. Its revenue jumped 24%, to $7.1 billion.
The company’s earnings were good, but all eyes were on the big subscriber miss for the company as well as a weak forecast for subscriber growth for the next quarter.
The company's stock dropped as much as 10% in after-hours trading following the company's earnings.
