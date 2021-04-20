FREMONT (CBS SF) — A person who was reported to be lying in the roadway on a Fremont street was killed when a car ran over the person, police said Tuesday.

Fremont police said officers and fire personnel responded to the incident happened on Monday at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Lowry Avenue and Falcon Drive.

A witness who was driving on the opposite side of the road observed a person lying in the roadway and saw a compact car drive over the person and continue on its way, police said.

The witness and others stopped and provided life-saving measure to the person in the roadway before police and medics arrived, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed, and investigators were trying to determine why the person was lying in the roadway.

Police said a dashcam recorded video of the collision and investigators were looking for additional surveillance camera footage that may be available.

It was the fifth fatal traffic collision in Fremont this year.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Traffic Officer Mike Ramsey #14175 with the Fremont Police Department Traffic Unit at 510-790-6776 or by email at mramsey@fremont.gov.