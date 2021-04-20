SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — San Rafael Police arrested a man Monday who attacked his roommates with an ax, sending them to the hospital, police officials said.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. Monday to a residence on the 500 block of Canal Street after receiving a report of the 46-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter being assaulted.

According to the woman, who police did not identify, her roommate Ermidio Diaz attacked her and her daughter with the ax, causing major stab wounds and cuts to her upper body and losing portions of her fingers in an effort to shield her daughter.

The daughter also suffered a severe laceration on her right eye and nose and wounds to her right arm and lower abdomen. She was airlifted to Oakland Children’s Hospital for treatment and surgery while the mother was taken to Marin General Hospital and is now in stable condition, police claim.

Officers arrested Diaz without incident and he is currently being held without bail, police claim.

People with information regarding the incident were encouraged to contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000.

