SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — South San Francisco police arrested a 39-year-old burglary suspect hiding inside a house Tuesday after he triggered an alarm.
San Francisco resident Damien Reynolds was arrested after officers responded at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday to the alarm activation in the 100 block of Lucca Drive off of Hillside Boulevard, according to police.READ MORE: Seaside Man Charged With 1991 Cold Case Murder Of Lloyd Joseph Perkins Jr
Officers found a broken side window at the home and then found Reynolds hiding inside. He complied with officers and was taken into custody without further incident, then taken to county jail for booking, police said.READ MORE: Raiders Owner Mark Davis Defends Posting 'I Can Breath' Tweet Following George Floyd Verdict
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Herrera at (650) 877-8900.MORE NEWS: 'Not A Drought Buster'; Rare April Storm Front Moving Toward San Francisco Bay Area
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.