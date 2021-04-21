SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A head-on collision in South San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and two people hospitalized with major injuries, police said.
The crash involving three vehicles was reported at about 12:20 p.m. in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue.
The man who died was identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Obed Orellena, while police said the two people with major injuries are expected to survive.
No other details about the crash were immediately released by South San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Motor Officer Jesse Ledesma at (650) 877-8900.
