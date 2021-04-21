MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A detective’s promise to a mother, still grieving decades after her son’s Seaside murder, was delivered on Tuesday when Anthony Martezz Randall was charged with the 1995 murder of Lloyd Joseph Perkins, Jr.

Seaside Deputy Police Chief Nick Borges first encountered Perkins mother Gail when he was investigating a different cold case murder — the 1969 killing of Christopher Lopes, according the Monterey Peninsula Herald.

By change or fate, Gail lived near Del Monte Manor an area linked to the Lopes case.

When Borges interviewed her, she mentioned her son’s murder was also unsolved.

“I told her I don’t know how long I’m going to be a detective but I promise you I’ll never forget this and I’ll do everything in my power as long as I work here to make sure we keep eyes on this,” Borges told the paper.

He was able to make good on that promise with a Monday phone call.

“She remembered that when I spoke to her (Monday) and she could not be more happy,” Borges said.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said Randall has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation into Perkins’ murder still is ongoing. If you have any information on the case or any other cold cases in the area, call the Monterey County Cold Case Task Force at 831-755-5070 or call 831-899-6282 to place anonymous tips.