SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Northern California in the grips of worsening drought conditions as we head into the summer months, here are some tips from state water officials on how to make your yard and garden more water efficient.
Replant your yard with water-wise plants
Take a trip to your local nursey and ask the experts what are the best plants that will use the least amount of water to keep your yard attractive.
- Sunflowers or sunflower related plants — They send down deep roots and are used to high winds and low rainfall.
- Succulents — Hardy little plants that don’t need much water to thrive.
- Aloe — There are hundreds of species of aloe. They below to the succulent family and thrive in hot, dry climates.
- Lilacs — They grew well in rocky soil and need less watering than you think
- Fountain Grass — Fast-growing, forms clumps of narrow, arching, purplish-red leaves around 3 feet tall.
Installing a drip irrigation system in you yard with and a smart controller can save up to 15 gallons each time you water.
Setting mower blades to three inches encourages deeper roots and saves 16–50 gallons per day.
Saves 12–15 gallons each time you water & a leak about as small as the tip of a ballpoint pen can waste about 6,300 gallons of water per month.