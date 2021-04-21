ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A suspect who allegedly fatally shot a pet dog and terrorized a family while fleeing Antioch police officers last month has been arrested.

Antioch police said 29-year-old Jesus Mejia-Izoteco had been taken into custody in Pittsburg by the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Team.

At about 6:30 p.m. March 27, the pursuit of a stolen vehicle with two occupants led Oakley police to Antioch, where the vehicle went around the Costco and then downtown, while one or more of the suspects fired at least one round that struck a passing vehicle but did not injure the driver.

The driver crashed the stolen vehicle shortly thereafter and both suspects in the car fled on foot. The driver was captured without incident with surveillance help from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department helicopter.

Mejia-Izoteco fled into a residential area on West Third Street, jumping fences through backyards until he got to a residence in the 900 block of West Third.

It was there that he shot an 8-year-old German shepherd named Oso in the yard, then shot into the home “nearly striking a 45-year-old male and his 14-year-old son,” police said.

Mejia-Izoteco then shattered the glass of a sliding back door with another shot, entered the home and changed into some of the homeowner’s clothes in an upstairs bedroom.

Mejia-Izoteco fled again and evaded an extensive search as the dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian. The dog’s wounds were too great and Oso had to be euthanized.