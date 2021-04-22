LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A family was forced to flee to safety Wednesday night after their Los Gatos home in a heavily wooded area near Lexington Reservoir became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Santa Clara County Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 18900 block of Bear Creek Road in Los Gatos.

Upon arrival, firefighters were confronted with towering flames roaring out of a single story home and its attached garage.

Crews quickly confirmed that all the residents had safely evacuated the home and were uninjured, but the flames were threatening to spread beyond the home to the woods.

A second alarm was called in because of the threat of the blaze would spread and a limited water supply. The blaze was brought under control just after 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters said the residence sustained extensive fire damage. Three residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.