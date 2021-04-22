HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — Gas-powered leaf blowers could be booted from Hayward, as the city’s Planning Commission considers a ban on using the devices at residences Thursday evening.

City staff are recommending the ban that would start in 2024 because of noise complaints from residents and the desire to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

The commission will also consider changing the hours powered landscaping equipment can be used on or near residential property. If the commission approves the changes, they will be sent to the City Council for consideration and adoption June 1.

If adopted, the leaf blower ban would take effect in January 2024.

Currently, powered landscaping equipment can be used on or near residential property from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The proposed hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. There would be no change to the Sunday hours.

The changes would affect equipment used on residential properties and commercial properties within 25 feet of residential properties.

The virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Comcast TV Channel 15, at the city’s YouTube page or streamed live at the city’s website..

For more information, go to the city’s noise complaint page..

