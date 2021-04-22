MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) — Morgan Hill police cited a local 51-year-old man earlier this month after seeing fireworks being shot in the air in the area of Jasper Park on San Luis Way.
The citing of Victor Saud comes after six months of police receiving complaints to the department about loud noise from illegal fireworks in the area.
A police officer driving nearby heard and saw the fireworks just before 9 p.m. on April 9, moments before more calls came into police dispatch complaining about the loud noise.
The officer found Saud in Jasper Park with three boxes of expended illegal fireworks. He cited Saud for violating the city code banning possession of fireworks
Anyone with information regarding this case or other suspects related to the discharging of illegal or dangerous fireworks is asked to please contact Sgt. Bill Norman at (669) 253-4982 or at bill.norman@morganhill.ca.gov.
