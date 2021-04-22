NOVATO (CBS SF) – A father suffered major injuries and his 4-year-old son has been hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence in Novato Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the area of Alameda Del Prado near Posada Del Sol around 8:30 p.m. on reports of two pedestrians who were struck by a sedan traveling southbound on Alameda Del Prado.
Investigators determined the 27-year-old victim and his son were struck in a crosswalk.
Police said the father was transported to Marin General Hospital for major injuries which are not considered life-threatening. His son was also taken to Marin General but was later airlifted to a children's hospital in Oakland for life-threatening injuries.
As of Thursday, the child has been listed in critical condition.
The driver, identified as 75-year-old Edward Cox of Novato, was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI. It was not immediately known when Cox would appear in court.
Police are seeking witnesses to the collision and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department at 415-897-4361.