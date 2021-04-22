PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A missing 10-year-old girl in Pleasant Hill was found safe after police called on the public for help finding her on Thursday.
On the Pleasant Hill Police Department Instagram page, a post said Emma had been found but did not offer any details on the circumstances of her disappearance or how she was found.READ MORE: Worst To First: California Now Has Lowest COVID-19 Infection Rate In U.S.
Earlier, the post caption said Emma went missing from her home near Vessing and Geary roads at around 12:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccines: San Francisco Still Set On Vaccinating All Residents By June, 66% Have Received At Least 1 Dose