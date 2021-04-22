SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Parklets have become a fixture outside restaurants and bars across the San Francisco Bay Area during the pandemic. While they have been a lifesaver for many businesses, they’re also vulnerable to fast-moving car traffic.

On Monday, a driver crashed into the parklet at The Napper Tandy, an Irish pub and restaurant on South Van Ness and 24th Street. It happened just after 6:30 pm.

John Angelico, a witness to the aftermath, shared photos with KPIX 5.

San Francisco Police say two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The adult male driver was cited and released from the scene, according to police.

“When you’re out dining, it doesn’t even cross your mind, but seeing that picture definitely be more cautious about it,” said Carmen Sosa, who lives nearby.

The parklet on the South Van Ness side of The Napper Tandy has since been removed entirely.

“Long-term we’re thinking about traffic increasing, people out and about more, these things – you could back over 9 out of 10 of these things with a Prius,” said Founder and President of the San Francisco Small Business Alliance Rory Cox.

Cox also owns fitness studio YuBalance. He decided against building parklets.

“The idea is very cool, having an extended space out in front of your business. It’s good for advertising, seeing people either eating, drinking or in our case exercising, it’s a real good advertiser, but again we come back to safety for our employees and our patrons,” he said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of collision.

In October, an elderly driver slammed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose, injuring 8 people. One woman died of her injuries.

In December, a car smashed into a parklet in San Jose’s Willow Glen. The crash knocked over part of the cement blockade.

“Will I maybe keep an extra eye on the traffic coming by or maybe sit in a different section of the parklet that’s not as susceptible to passing traffic?” pondered Sam Jackson. “But I’ve really been enjoying the parklets here in San Francisco.”