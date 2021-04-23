BOSTON (CBS) — Gisele Bundchen, the former super model, activist and wife of ex-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a new job – and it’s with a Boston-based company. The fantasy sports and betting giant DraftKings announced Bundchen is joining the company as a “special advisor” to the CEO and Board of Directors for “environmental, social and governance initiatives.”

“Gisele Bündchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes,” said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins in a statement. “I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching.”

Today, @DraftKings announced the appointment of @giseleofficial as Special Advisor to the CEO and Board for ESG initiatives. Full release: https://t.co/5REQ285v9W — DraftKings News (@DraftKingsNews) April 21, 2021

Bundchen and DraftKings will work to plant 1 million trees by Earth Day in 2022, with charity fantasy sports contests helping to support the initiative. The first 100,000 trees will be planted in Vermont, Florida, California, Michigan, Oregon and Virginia.

“I look forward to working with the DraftKings board of directors in continuing to find ways to make the most positive impacts through meaningful social and environmental initiatives,” Bundchen said. “In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially. Companies have to be successful in ALL areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future for all of us around the world.”

Will Bundchen be commuting to DraftKings’ Back Bay headquarters? She said farewell to the city of Boston last year after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts,” Bundchen wrote at the time. “We will forever have wonderful memories.”