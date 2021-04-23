SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County is expected to get 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government next week in addition to the state supply it will receive, KPIX has learned.

The supply is a far cry from where the county was several weeks ago when a shortage forced the cancellation of first-dose appointments and securing a vaccine was extremely difficult.

Now the county is dealing with a 10 percent hesitancy rate. County officials said they plan to do outreach and make changes to resolve the issue.

“Some of it is really access related,” said Santa Clara County deputy executive, Dr. Rocio Luna. “We know in the Latinx community, African ancestry, they have been working all along throughout the pandemic and kids are back in school.”

The Black and Latino communities remain the lowest vaccinated in the county compared to Asian and White populations.

Luna said county health officials plan to adjust hours to evenings and weekends at vaccination clinics to close the disparity gap. They also are trying to get the message out that supply and appointments are readily available.

“We’ll be at markets where people shop and potentially working with employers as well to ensure that we’re able to meet everyone’s needs,” Luna said.

Meanwhile, non-profit organization Roots Community Health Center is focused on vaccinating vulnerable communities.

On Saturday, the center will hold a vaccination clinic at Palo Alto’s University AME Zion Church.

Mary Alvarez-Nutting, a nurse practitioner with Roots, said they will have 1,200 first doses and about 360 second doses.

“No appointment needed, no ID needed,” Alvarez-Nutting said. “We don’t care about your immigration status. You can say you’re Homer Simpson and you’re going to get a vaccine. We just need people to come and get the vaccine.”

Roots serves everyone but focuses on the Black population and has reached out to Black churches to see if they can work together to hold vaccination clinics.

“If we don’t get everyone vaccinated this little bug is going to be able to mutate,” Alvarez-Nutting said.

But she said that hesitancy remains a concern. Every Wednesday, the center holds a vaccine clinic at Sunrise Middle School.

“Last Wednesday, we were there and I had 1,000 vaccines and I came back to the office with 600 vaccines because not enough people showed up,” Alvarez-Nutting said. “Fear of that also for tomorrow but I have high hopes. I have high hopes people will be there tomorrow to come and get vaccinated.”

As of Friday, 62.7 percent of the eligible population in the county had received at least one dose of the vaccine.