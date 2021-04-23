SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

ART: AFTER HOPE at ASIAN ART MUSEUM

After Hope is a new exhibition in collaboration with the Asian Art Museum. It explores the role of hope in contemporary art and activism. This is the first in a series of programs produced in collaboration with outside curators and institutions that aims to foster artistic pollination across communities, practices, and perspectives. Much needed in these most challenging times for our Asian brothers & sisters.

https://exhibitions.asianart.org/exhibitions/after-hope/?utm_campaign=afterhope_buytickets&utm_medium=ad&utm_source=funcheap

EVENT: The 93rd Academy Awards

It’s Hollywood’s big night though this years event will be more paired down than ever. It was a most unusual year for movie fans as almost all theaters across the country were shuttered due to the pandemic. The Bay Area’s PIXAR team are up for an Oscar or two in the Animation categories. Go PIXAR.

https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2021

FILM: THE FATHER

NOW streaming

“The Father” might be the first movie about dementia to hit my core, it’s chilling and uncomfortable and shows Anthony Hopkins at his disturbing, unraveling best. On its face a simple, uncomfortably familiar story about the heartbreaking mental decline of a beloved parent, in this first feature from the French playwright Florian Zeller, plays with perspective so cleverly that maintaining any kind of emotional distance is impossible.

The Oscar nominated Anthony Hopkins is brilliant as the declining Father (Anthony) who becomes more obstreperous as the story unfolds and his dementia deepens. This is one of the best movie performances of the year. See the trailer here. The film is now streaming.

https://youtu.be/4eyjKfkHMjk

FOOD: KOREAN HMART EMPORIUM

San Francisco has a new food emporium to explore, with all things Korean and you are invited. The 42 000 sq.foot space on Alemany Blvd boasts an impressive bounty of Korean offerings. Five major vendors occupy the market with more to come.

https://www.hmart.com/ourstory/post/grand-open/h-mart-san-francisco-coming-soon?utm_campaign=later-linkinbio-hmartofficial&utm_content=later-16321804&utm_medium=social&utm_source=instagram

MUSIC MOVIE: TALKING HEADS

Saturday 9pm

Run, run, run to the Drive-In this Saturday for a special screening of STOP MAKING SENSE. Live local bands will also perform as part of the event, produced by Roxie Theatre & Fast Times. Jonathan Demme’s groundbreaking Talking Heads film, considered by many to be the greatest concert movie ever made, shot across three live shows in LA IN 1980 is aurally exuberant and visually stunning. Who can forget David Byrne’s over sized suit, or his dance with a floor lamp? The music film showcases hits “Psycho Killer,” “Burning Down the House,” “Take Me to the River,” and much more. Watch the film Saturday at 9pm drive in style in the comfort of your vehicle at Fort Mason. San Francisco.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-roxie-theater-x-fort-mason-flix-stop-making-sense-tickets-150127402101

MUST SEE TV: THE NEVERS

Sundays HBO

The year is 1896 -Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

Must see TV and a tease with part two coming soon to HBO. https://www.hbo.com/the-nevers

FLOWER POWER: GOLDEN GATE PARK

Daily 7:30am – 6pm

We can sometimes forget about the beauty all around us including the many offerings to be enjoyed by all for FREE at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. I spent 3 hours this past week exploring the 55 acres of flowers and plants from around the world in the beautiful Botanical Garden. SF residents enjoy the perk of complimentary entry but donations are always invited. Get lost in one of the most beautiful, magical gardens on the planet. Here’s to flower power.

https://www.sfbg.org