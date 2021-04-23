REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested and several weapons seized in connection with a weekend shooting on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Derrick Roberts was book into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting from a motor vehicle and negligent discharge of a firearm. Once he is transferred to San Mateo County, investigators said, additional illegal firearm and ammunition possession charges will be added.

CHP officers responded to a non-injury freeway shooting on northbound US-101 near Marsh Road on Sunday. During the subsequent investigation, Roberts was positively identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Thursday, CHP Special Investigations officers were able to locate and arrest Roberts, who was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm in his vehicle, as well as a spent casing.

After the arrest, SIU detectives served a search warrant at Roberts’ San Francisco residence and located three additional illegal firearms including a pistol, semi-automatic shotgun and an AR-15 style short-barreled assault rifle with a pistol grip.

In addition to the firearms, detectives also seized several hundred rounds of ammunition including armor piercing rounds and extended magazines.

CHP detectives interviewed Roberts, who subsequently confessed to the shooting. They have no said whether it was a random shooting or is the vehicle had been targeted.