SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An overturned big rig forced the closure of the southbound lanes of 101 near the connector ramp to 880 in San Jose Friday, triggering a major traffic disruption during the morning commute.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the crash at about 7:45 a.m. and by 8 a.m. a Sig-alert had been issued.
According to a CHP post on Twitter, all southbound traffic on Highway 101 was being diverted to I-880 southbound.
There was no ETA as to when the lanes would reopen as heavy equipment will be needed to lift the truck back onto its wheels.
"The plan will be to drag the big rig toward the right shoulder, allowing the far left #1 and #2 lanes to be opened to southbound US-101 traffic. From there, the work of righting the truck and trailer will take a projected several hours," the CHP tweeted.
The CHP recommended drivers find alternative routes if they can.