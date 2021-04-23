SAN FRANCISCO — To the tune of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” a Warriors fan walked into Chase Center for the first time in 409 days to see a game in person.

But taking your seat courtside is no longer as easy as scanning a ticket. Now, either a completed vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test is required to get past security.

The Warriors are covering the cost of both mail-in test kits and on-site rapid testing at Chase Center.

“I think that that shows have much value we have as fans from the organization,” said Shondell Fuller of Fairfield who brought his son Trent to Friday night’s game versus the Nuggets.

Capacity at Chase is capped at 35 percent for the remainder of the Warriors home games this season per order of the city of San Francisco. 2,000 fans were inside the arena Friday, which still has not seen a full season of basketball played inside.

Fans said that, despite testing, mask-wearing and ordering concessions via an app, it was great to get off the sofa.

“It’s good for our mental health to be able to be out here having fun,” said Sonia Roberts.

The team rewarded those fans with a convincing 118-97 victory over the Nuggets.