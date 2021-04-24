PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A Pleasanton man was arrested late Friday night after he allegedly fired as many as 100 rounds from a rifle, leaving bullet holes in several nearby homes, authorities said.

The Pleasanton Police Department said it was fortunate that no one was injured during the volleys.

According to investigators, police received reports around 10 p.m. of an adult male repeatedly discharging a firearm from inside his residence on Arroyo Court off of Foothill Road.

“Approximately 100 rifle rounds were fired with several entering nearby residences,” police said in a news release.

A tactical team was dispatched to the scene and assisted patrol officers.

There were no other occupants inside the suspect’s residence during the incident. The man, whom they did not identify Saturday morning, was taken into custody.

He was being evaluated by mental health professionals and would be booked at Santa Rita Jail for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.

The Pleasanton Police Department is requesting anyone with information concerning this incident to call the police department at (925) 931-5100.