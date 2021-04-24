PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday after allegedly going on a wild rampage with a shovel in a Petaluma neighborhood — smashing windows, damaging cars and assaulting an officer while being taken into custody.

Petaluma police said Jeffrey Berg has been arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of vandalism, violation of probation, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer. Berg allegedly vandalized approximately 10 vehicles with a shovel and also damaged three residential windows.

The incident began at 6:20 a.m. Friday when Petaluma police received multiple reports that a man was hitting vehicles with a shovel as he walked down the 100 block of West Payran St.

Arriving officers located the suspect, identified as Berg, who immediately fled from them on foot. Officers pursued him and eventually contained him, but he refused to comply with officers’ commands to surrender.

Police said at the time Berg was no longer in possession of the shovel, but had to be forced to the ground and subdued as he was taken into custody.

As he was being put into a patrol car, he kicked it and damaged it and then kicked an officer in the stomach, police said. The officer was not injured during the incident.

Police again forced Berg to the ground and placed him in a maximum restraint device for his and the officers’ safety.