OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police Department announced a detail dedicated to sideshow enforcement on Twitter at noon Sunday.
The tweet — which stated "Violent, disruptive & illegal behavior will not be tolerated" — included a minute-long video featuring Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi.
“The Oakland Police Department will be deploying another sideshow detail this weekend,” Joshi said in the video. “That includes dedicated police officers, tow trucks and other law enforcement partners. We do not tolerate sideshow activity in the City of Oakland.”
If you have information about illegal sideshows you can send OPD a tip at our non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov pic.twitter.com/iZmpWSjGMx
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 25, 2021
Joshi seemed to be directing his message toward out-of-towners, stating, “You’re welcome to come here to enjoy our sights, our scenery and our restaurants, but if you participate in sideshow activity, your vehicle will be towed.”
Joshi ended the video with a warning: “If you think you’ve gotten away with sideshow in the past, there are those that will tell you we have come to their homes and taken their vehicles after a sideshow. So please, come to our city to enjoy it. Don’t participate in sideshow.”
The tweet also asked citizens with information about sideshow activity to email their tips to Oakland police at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.
