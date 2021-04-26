SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Supporters of a recall campaign against Gov. Gavin Newsom have enough verified signatures to qualify for the ballot, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

Data released Monday showed recall supporters have gathered 1,626,042 valid signatures, more than the 1,495,709 needed. Supporters submitted more than 2.1 million signatures, which were gathered ahead of a March deadline.

In the Bay Area, recall supporters gathered more than 180,000 valid signatures, the bulk of which came from Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.

Valid Recall Signatures By Bay Area County:

Alameda: 26,058

Contra Costa: 42,076

Marin: 2,651

Napa: 5,254

San Francisco: 9,406

San Mateo: 8,896

Santa Clara: 47,534

Solano: 18,423

Sonoma: 20,568

Newsom has not waited to campaign against the recall, launching a political committee to raise money against the effort last month. “I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall — but I will fight it,” the governor said on March 15.

Candidates that have announced that they would run in the recall election include Republicans John Cox, who lost to Newsom in a landslide in 2018, reality TV personality and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner, and San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Faulconer released a statement following word of the recall ballot qualification, saying: “Californians from all walks of life are seizing this historic opportunity to demand change. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are coming together to support this recall and get our state back on track. As the only candidate who’s won tough elections and enacted real reform, I am ready to lead this movement. Together, we will turn the page on Gavin Newsom’s failures and begin a California Comeback to reopen our schools, cut taxes for working families, and create jobs for the people of our state.”

Backers of the recall have claimed support for removing Newsom from office is not solely among members of the GOP. “If he wants to profile the entire citizen movement that’s been going on over the last year to recall him as a racist effort and a partisan power grab, which is what he called it, I think he will fail with that,” recall organizer Anne Dunsmore told KPIX 5 last month.

California voters have qualified a gubernatorial recall one other time. In 2003, voters ousted Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, replacing him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A specific date for a recall election has not been set, but it is likely to take place sometime in the fall.