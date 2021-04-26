COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motor home was destroyed and a house damaged by a 2-alarm fire that broke out in the driveway at a home in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 4:35 p.m. to a report of a vehicle fire on S. Henry Avenue near the Stevens Creek Blvd.

The fire was under control as of 5:44 p.m.

Officials later tweeted, “The motor home was a complete loss,” adding and the fire spread into the home and there was “minor damage to a back cottage.”

There were no reports of injuries.

