SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motor home was destroyed and a house damaged by a 2-alarm fire that broke out in the driveway at a home in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 4:35 p.m. to a report of a vehicle fire on S. Henry Avenue near the Stevens Creek Blvd.
The fire was under control as of 5:44 p.m.
Officials later tweeted, "The motor home was a complete loss," adding and the fire spread into the home and there was "minor damage to a back cottage."
There were no reports of injuries.
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 27, 2021