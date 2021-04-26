SONOMA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect in a stabbing Sunday night in Cloverdale.
Dispatchers received word of the stabbing incident near the 1st Street Bridge around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding deputies arrived to find the victim being treated by medical personnel.
According to witnesses, the suspect physically fought the victim before stabbing him in the left side of his body. The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old transient from Cloverdale named Ramon Woods, then ran away from the scene of fight while carrying the knife.
Deputies found Woods walking along the 300 block of North Cloverdale Boulevard. After arresting him, deputies discovered a file with a pointed tip and a methamphetamine pipe. It was unclear Monday if the file was used in the stabbing.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The county put Woods in jail and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of parole. He is currently in custody on $30,000 bail.