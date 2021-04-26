ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A woman is expected to survive and a 21-year-old man is under arrest following a stabbing at a Rohnert Park motel early Monday morning.
According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, the 35-year-old victim arrived at a local emergency room around 5 a.m. with multiple stab wounds to the neck. She was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance, authorities said.
The victim told police that she was stabbed multiple times at the Budget Inn in Rohnert Park and knew her attacker. She is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police responded to the motel and found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. During a search, police said a bloody knife was recovered from the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Charlie Malicay, was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on an attempted murder charge.
According to jail records, Malicay is being held on $1 million bail. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.