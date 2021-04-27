SAN MATEO (BCN/CBS SF) — Starting Thursday at the San Mateo County Event Center, San Mateo County will have weekly COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in the county.

The mass vaccination sites will return as the county’s vaccine supply increases following weeks of constrained supply that prompted county officials to pause mass vaccination sites in mid-March.

Moving forward, the county will host two to three mass vaccination sites every week as supply allows. These are in addition to the community clinics in hard hit neighborhoods, where vaccine efforts have been focused for the past month.

County Manager Mike Callagy encouraged people to get the vaccine, saying in a statement that the more vaccines the county can get out, the safer the county becomes.

“We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy,” Callagy said.

People can sign up for drive-thru appointments at the Event Center through the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website.

The county will also resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, per guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county will continue to target vaccination efforts for people who are homeless, farmworkers, and residents in communities with low vaccination rates.

First- and second-dose clinics will continue in neighborhoods and cities like North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, San Mateo, Daly City, El Granada and Half Moon Bay.

As of Monday, 445,776 San Mateo County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This number represents 69 percent of the adult population eligible for the vaccine.

For vulnerable communities — those with lower vaccination rates and which have had high exposure to the virus — vaccination rates are at 56 percent.

For more information visit https://cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/april-27-2021-vaccine-appointments-available-county%E2%80%99s-supply-increases.