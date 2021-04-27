SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco Fire Department crews extinguished a fire Tuesday evening in a residential high-rise building on Beale Street.
The fire was reported some time after 7 p.m. on the 18th floor of the building at 388 Beale St. and crews gained access to the involved area and had the blaze out by 7:30 p.m., confining it to the unoccupied unit.
There were no reports of injuries or anyone displaced by the fire, the department said.
