SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Officers were dispatched at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at Geary Blvd. and Park Presidio Blvd. in the city’s Richmond District. They found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Announces Plans For Outdoor High School Graduation Ceremonies
The officers began life-saving measures until medics arrived to take over, but the man was declared dead at the scene, police said.READ MORE: Attorney: Amber Frey Will Testify If Scott Peterson Is Retried; 'The Truth Is The Truth'
Investigators from the department’s Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) determined that the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored compact car, possibly a Mini Cooper convertible, which was traveling northbound along Park Presidio.
The vehicle should have front end damage, police said.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Deputy Chase Ends In Horrific Crash On Lawrence Expressway In San Jose; 2 Dead, 2 Arrested
Anyone with information about the crash, or who has any cellphone or surveillance camera video, was urged to contact the police department’s TCIU main line at 415-553-1641 or the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444. Anonymous tipsters can also text information to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.