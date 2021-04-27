SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Authorities were asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot an arrow into the back of a man walking in a San Jose residential neighborhood, on Tuesday.
It happened at about 2:30 p.m., in the 2600 block of Sierra Grande Way at South Capitol Avenue.
A Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) worker was taking a walk during his break, when an unknown assailant shot him in the back with an arrow, according to the Santa Clara County Sherriff's office.
The victim was taken to a hospital and so far, his condition is unknown.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.