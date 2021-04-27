SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Solano County arrested a driver Tuesday morning who allegedly brandished a gun at another vehicle on I-80, CHP said.

According to social media posts by the Solano County CHP office, shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, CHP dispatch reported that the driver of a black Nissan Altima had brandished a handgun at another party on I-80.

Just after, 11:00 AM, on April 27, 2021, CHP dispatch reported a there was a black Nissan Altima on Interstate 80 that had brandished a handgun at another party. Shortly after, the Nissan Altima was located traveling on Interstate 80 westbound, at a high rate of speed. pic.twitter.com/Lljok85RYJ — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) April 28, 2021

A short time later, the Nissan Altima was spotted by CHP traveling on I-80 westbound at a high rate of speed.

Solano County CHP units were getting into position to intercept the suspect vehicle when it suddenly merged onto State Route 12 heading towards Napa.

The Nissan continued at a high rate of speed on State Route 12 when the vehicle attempted to make a U-turn and collided with a Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda received minor injuries, but the suspect vehicle driver, their right front passenger and the two unrestrained children in the back of the Nissan were not injured.

The driver of the Nissan attempted to discard a loaded handgun by throwing it into the nearby weeds, but CHP officers recovered the weapon. CHP said the Nissan driver was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

Authorities did not identify the driver of the Nissan.