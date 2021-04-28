CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A body was found at Lake Chabot Regional Park, authorities said on Wednesday.
East Bay Regional Park District police said on Twitter the department was alerted to the partially decomposed remains by a park visitor on Monday.
Park police said investigators were working with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office coroner's unit to identify the body and loate evidence.
No other details were available. All areas of Chabot Regional Park were currently open, park police said.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the East Bay Regional Park District tip line at 510-690-6521.