OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police Department was seeking the public’s help with the unsolved homicide of Henry Texada, a college student gunned down one year ago Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Texada was on the 2900 block of 68th Ave. on April 28, 2020, when at around 1:46 p.m. a silver 2020 Nissan Armada with no plates pulled up to his location. Police said multiple people came out of the vehicle and shot Texada.
Investigators were able to recover the Nissan SUV which had been rented in Reno. Police said Texada had strong family ties to the Visitacion Valley area of San Francisco and was attending Laney College at the time of his killing.
Oakland police released a video on the one-year anniversary of Texada’s death in the hopes of generating additional leads in the case.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950. Oakland police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in this case.