CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) — Contra Costa County opened a drop-in vaccination clinic along the Monument Boulevard corridor in Concord Thursday, thereby providing vaccines to residents in an area hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic, located at 1034 Oak Grove Road, has the capacity to administer up to 500 vaccine doses per day to people age 16 and over, according to county officials.

Roughly 70% of the county’s eligible residents have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from Contra Costa Health Services. However, only 53 percent of Concord residents have received at least one dose.

“Our goal is to ensure that all eligible Contra Costa residents have access to COVID-19 vaccine, which is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our families from the virus,” said county Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, who represents the city of Concord. “We have made tremendous progress in recent weeks, and we are making sure that nobody in the community is left behind.”

The clinic will operate from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Walk-in appointments will also be accepted from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The county will also offer mobile clinics in Concord and Bay Point next week that will not require appointments and be staffed by the California Office of Emergency Services in partnership with Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The mobile clinics will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Meadow Homes Elementary School at 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord and the Ambrose Recreation Center at 3105 Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

People who live and work in the county and are 16 or older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine or calling (833) 829-2626.

Information on walk-in vaccination clinics can also be found at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/walk-in-vaccine.

