PITTSBURG (KPIX) — A driver was shot in the neck in Pittsburg Thursday night then crashed along the Highway 4 Railroad Avenue off-ramp. It happened around 9 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the nasty aftermath: the driver’s car with a bullet hole through the windshield smashed into the side of a double tanker truck.

The CHP told KPIX the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The off-ramp was partially closed down as investigators combed the scene.

No word on any suspects had been released as of 11 p.m.