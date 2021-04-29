PITTSBURG (KPIX) — A driver was shot in the neck in Pittsburg Thursday night then crashed along the Highway 4 Railroad Avenue off-ramp. It happened around 9 p.m.
Video from the scene shows the nasty aftermath: the driver’s car with a bullet hole through the windshield smashed into the side of a double tanker truck.
The CHP told KPIX the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The off-ramp was partially closed down as investigators combed the scene.
No word on any suspects had been released as of 11 p.m.