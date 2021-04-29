SOLANO COUNTY (BCN) – A 27-year-old Sacramento man died in a solo-vehicle crash in westbound Interstate 80 east of Vacaville early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to the crash on westbound 80 at Oday Road and arrived to find a blue Mazda 6 had gone off the roadway and hit a bridge abutment.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, CHP officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's non-emergency line at (800) TELL-CHP or the CHP's Solano-area office at (707) 428-2100.
