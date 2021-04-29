SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — There is little doubt what position the San Francisco 49ers will be targeting in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. What remains in question just who the quarterback will be that they use the No. 3 choice to select.

After an impressive predraft pro day with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in attendance, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has emerged as a strong choice.

But on a Monday zoom call, Shanahan remained coy and non-committal on a Monday afternoon zoom call.

“I’ll say when we made this decision (to move up in the draft), we knew that there were five guys that we thought, we felt that we’d be okay with taking,” Shanahan said. “After going through this whole process, I feel good about five guys at three. Yeah, we had a guy probably at first back then, but we knew that wasn’t set in stone and we knew the only way we could figure out a little bit more, especially when you can’t work out guys, you can’t meet with these people.”

Here are five things to know about Lance.