SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — There is little doubt what position the San Francisco 49ers will be targeting in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. What remains in question just who the quarterback will be that they use the No. 3 choice to select.
After an impressive predraft pro day with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in attendance, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has emerged as a strong choice.
But on a Monday zoom call, Shanahan remained coy and non-committal on a Monday afternoon zoom call.
“I’ll say when we made this decision (to move up in the draft), we knew that there were five guys that we thought, we felt that we’d be okay with taking,” Shanahan said. “After going through this whole process, I feel good about five guys at three. Yeah, we had a guy probably at first back then, but we knew that wasn’t set in stone and we knew the only way we could figure out a little bit more, especially when you can’t work out guys, you can’t meet with these people.”
Here are five things to know about Lance.
- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Lance played just one game last season. Against Central Arkansas, Lance showed all his skills. He rushed 15 times for 143 yards and two TDs. He completed 15-of-30 passing for 149 yards and two scores in the 39-28 victory. He also threw his first and only career interception in 307 consecutive attempts.
- In 2019, he led the Bison to an undefeated season and a Football Championship Subdivision national championship. He became the first freshman to win the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the FCS. Won won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in the subdivision. He is the first player to win both major FCS legacy awards in the same season. Lance also was the first freshman voted Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
- By the numbers — In his only full season of college play, Lance led the FCS with a 180.6 pass efficiency rating, ranked second in yards per pass attempt (9.71), fourth in points responsible for (252), fifth in completion percentage (66.9) and 10th in rushing yards per carry (6.51). He set the NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a complete season (287) without an interception. Lance finished the year with a school-record 288 career consecutive passing attempts without an interception and set NDSU single-season records for passing efficiency (180.6) and total offense yards (3,886).
- Duo threat — Lance set an NDSU freshman record with 1,100 rushing yards and had a team-high 14 rushing TDs. Led the Bison with 44 rushing attempts on third down with an average of 10.2 yards per attempt, 27 first downs and eight TDs. In the FCS Championship game, he was named the Most Outstanding Player with a season-high 30 rushes and 166 yards with one touchdown. Lance gave NDSU a two-score lead on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 44-yard touchdown run on third-and-23.
- 49er connection — His father, Carlton, played for Southwest Minnesota State and joined NFL camps with the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers. Carlton was a cornerback who spent two weeks in 49ers training camp ahead of the 1994 season. He was signed on July 22, 1994, and was waived two weeks later on Aug. 4, 1994 and went on to play in the CFL for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and in the World League for the London Monarchs.