OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of three suspects — including one juvenile — and the seizure of two guns after an armed carjacking near Lake Merritt Monday night.

On Monday evening at around 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking near the southern end of Lake Merritt on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Officers found the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 3300 block of 72nd Avenue at around 10:49 p.m. As officers approached, three occupants exited the stolen vehicle and fled into the neighborhood on foot.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the area. For the safety of those in the area and the potential level of violence, the department approved the use of the Emergency Rescue Vehicle and SUV. Authorities felt the deployment was necessary because officers believed the individuals who fled from the stolen vehicle were possibly armed.

California Highway Patrol provided aerial support and officers were able to locate and arrest three suspects — two adults and one juvenile, all who were Oakland residents. Officers also recovered two firearms.

The stolen vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Division at (510) 238-3326.