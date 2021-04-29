REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Four suspects are being sought in connection with a home invasion robbery in Redwood City last week, police said.

Officers responded to a home on the 1700 block of Oak Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on April 22 following a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, suspects rushed into the home when a male victim answered a knock on the door. He was then immediately shot with a stun gun and fell to the floor.

While on the floor, the suspects then restrained the victim with plastic zip ties.

Police said the suspects also found a female victim, who was struck over the head by a handgun. The woman suffered a massive laceration to her forehead.

Two of the suspects then ransacked the home for valuables and left the residence with a large safe, purse and watches. They were last seen leaving the area in a waiting vehicle.

Police said the male victim was treated at the scene by firefighters, while the female victim was treated at the hospital for the wound.

The suspects were described as four males. A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7672.