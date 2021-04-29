SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police have arrested a man suspected in more than three dozen purse snatch robberies throughout the Bay Area, in which all of the victims were Asian American women.

The San Jose Police Department announced that they arrested Hassani Burleson-Ramsey in Oakland on Wednesday. Police said Burleson-Ramsey is one of two suspects responsible for nine purse snatchings in San Jose, and up to 30 additional robberies in other parts of the Bay Area.

According to investigators, the suspects would track the victims in parking lots at shopping centers. The suspects would then block victims’ vehicles, smash their windows and leave the scene with purses and other personal property.

Surveillance video showed the suspects would leave the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Following the initial robbery, police said victims often reported fraudulent activity involving their credit cards or other identity-related fraud. Police said all of the victims were female and are of the AAPI community.

Detectives were able to link the suspects to additional robberies with the help of police in Hayward, Newark, Oakland and Union City, along with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Burleson-Ramsey was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of felony robbery and misdemeanor vandalism. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

San Jose police are seeking assistance in identifying the second suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408-947-7867.

Police said anyone giving information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a reward.