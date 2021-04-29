SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The latest California drought update just released Thursday by weather officials puts most of the Bay Area in the red under what is classified as extreme drought conditions.

The latest drought classification from the U.S. Drought Monitor keeps Napa County at the D3 or extreme drought level with an expansion of D3 conditions across all of Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties.

D3-extreme drought conditions were also expanded across much of San Mateo and Alameda counties, and the northern portion of Santa Clara County. The less serious D2-severe drought classification persists across the southern portion of San Mateo County, the southeast portion of Alameda County and the majority of Santa Clara County, according to the National Weather Service.

A map tweeted out by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service showed how the area of extreme drought had expanded in just a week.

Drought Emergency declared by the governor continues for Sonoma and Mendocino Counties while the latest U.S. Drought Monitor expands D3 conditions into the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit: https://t.co/TGH8cHQH4n#CAwx pic.twitter.com/AMuqvgHxG6 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 29, 2021

D2-severe drought classification remained unchanged this week across Santa Cruz County as well as the northern portions of Monterey and San Benito counties. The remainder of Monterey and San Benito counties remain unchanged under D1 or moderate drought conditions.

This year’s extremely dry winter and spring made for the second year in a row of below average precipitation, with the region looking at 37% to 40% of average for the water year. The Sierra snowpack is at 27% of average for North Sierra, 34% in the Central Sierra and 14% for the South Sierra. All in all, the Sierra snowpack is at 26% of its average total.

Looking ahead on the weather front in the Bay Area, there is little change over the next few days with a high-pressure system in place keeping the region from getting any rain any time soon.

The designation at the D3-extreme drought level for much of the Bay Area means residents can expect more water restrictions soon.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission asked for a 10 percent voluntary reduction in use from its irrigation customers and a similar request for city departments, while reminding San Franciscans to maintain efficient use and avoid water waste indoors and outside.

Other parts of the Bay Area have already taken steps toward voluntary reduction of water use, with the East Bay MUD Board of Directors declaring a stage 1 drought for the water district and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approving a resolution declaring a drought emergency on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County officials went further, calling on residents to voluntarily cut water use by 25% on Tuesday.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a regional drought emergency for the Russian River watershed in Mendocino and Sonoma counties in response to the dry conditions affecting much of the state.