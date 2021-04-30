VACAVILLE (BCN) — The Solano County coroner’s office has identified a 27-year-old Sacramento man who died in a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate Highway 80 east of Vacaville early Thursday morning as Tristan Alexander.
California Highway Patrol officers had responded around 5:50 a.m. Thursday to the crash on westbound Highway 80 at Oday Road and arrived to find a blue Mazda 6 had gone off the roadway and hit a bridge abutment.
Alexander was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash, according to the CHP.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's non-emergency line at (800) TELL-CHP or the CHP's Solano-area office at (707) 428-2100.
