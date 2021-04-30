STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s “Food For You” program plans to distribute foodstuffs at 21 different locations throughout the county starting Wednesday.
The Food For You program strives to provide free food to income-eligible households at the county’s eight community centers as well as a variety of volunteer sites throughout the county. Items distributed include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat and dry foods.
No application or proof of income is required, but individuals must provide proof of residence such as a rent receipt or utility bill.
Food recipients must go to the food distribution site in their area code and can find that location at the county website.